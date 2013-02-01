Rooney and Kate Mara Both Love Nicholas Kirkwood Shoes

Rose Walano
Rose Walano
Feb 01, 2013

Sisters who shop together make for a stylish pair! Proof: Rooney and Kate Mara, who both looked gorgeous at last night's Side Effects premiere in their monochrome frocks (Rooney's McQueen was our "Look of the Day" pick) and Nicholas Kirkwood heels. Both Mara ladies chose a style from the pre-spring 2013 collection of British designer's award-winning brand—he just picked up the grand prize from the British Fashion Council's Fashion FundWhile Kate chose black suede pumps with a swirling design ($895 at modaoperandi.com), Rooney went for ballet pink patent slingbacks ($895 at Nicholas Kirkwood stores). We hope they share with each other!

