Ronda Rousey Talks Retirement on Ellen: "I'm Wrapping It Up"

After a long hiatus from the ring, Ronda Rousey is back! The UFC champion made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about her upcoming fight with Amanda Nunes.

In the interview, she revealed that she won't be brawling for much longer. "I'm wrapping it up," she told DeGeneres. "This is definitely one of my last fights. Everyone had better watch because the show isn't gonna be around forever." It has now been a year since Rousey has been out of the ring, following a loss to Holly Holm last November.

The pressure and suspense leading up to the fight are the most exhausting elements according to Rousey. "If we had a fight right now, I'd fight and then go get dinner and I wouldn't be that tired about it. It's like the weeks and weeks of build up beforehand when you know you're fighting this one person, and it's the most important thing in your whole life, and then millions of people are watching. It's that build up for weeks on end. If it just happened right now, I wouldn't be nervous at all. It's the waiting."

We have no idea what's up the gold medal winner's sleeves for her next endeavor, but we do know what's on them! Rousey went glam for the talk show appearance and flaunted her toned physique in a blush pink Jay Godfrey dress with flounce sleeves. A braided updo injected an added dose of whimsy, while Manolo Blahnik sandals anchored the ensemble.

Rousey's matches have been fast-paced and among the most viewed on the small screen and digital. She's fighting Nunes for the Women's Bantamweight title in Las Vegas on Dec. 30, so mark your calendars.