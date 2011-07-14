Ron Weasley's Harry Potter Transformation

Courtesy of Warner Brothers
InStyle Staff
Jul 14, 2011 @ 4:20 pm

Harry Potter fans are gearing up for tonight's midnight release of The Deathly Hallows Part 2, and we've decided to take a look back at 10 years of Ron Weasley's style! "I have ginger hair," was Rupert Grint's simple explanation of how he scored the role. Clearly, the powers-that-be saw more in the young actor than just a convenient hair color—costar Emma Watson even jokingly groused that he only did three auditions to her eleven. Click through the gallery to see Ron Weasley's Harry Potter transformation!

MORE:All Harry Potter News!Have You Seen Pottermore?

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!