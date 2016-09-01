See Birthday Boy Romeo Beckham's Sweetest Family Photos

Happy birthday, Romeo Beckham! The second eldest of the Beckham brood turns 15 today, and we can't help but swoon over David Beckham's adorable mini-me.

He may still be young, but little Romeo has been busy these last few years, already following in dad David and mum Victoria's modeling footsteps. At just 10 years old, he nabbed his first ad campaign with Burberry; in 2014, he joined forces with the British fashion house once more in its holiday campaign.

Judging by Victoria's Instagrams, he's inherited more than just his father's good looks: He's also got some of his athletic prowess. The teen has competed in the kids' division of the London marathon, and also has a knack for tennis and basketball.

The future looks bright for this young Beckham, and with his family's continued support, there's no telling what he can do. Keep scrolling to see Romeo's cutest photos, and watch even more in the video above. Happy birthday, Romeo!

Fun night out with my mum @victoriabeckham

Hanging out in NYC @brooklynbeckham

Hanging out @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham

Sorry dad for beating you 😂🎾

Country life @davidbeckham

Happy birthday to my bro @brooklynbeckham love u lots ❤❤

Fun day with the boys watching Angels V Yankees ⚾️🇺🇸

Boys day out at Wimbledon ... Watched Roger the genius & now it's Andy's turn ... 🎾 come on Andy

Röméó

Boys excited to meet the champ ⭐️

Romeo is a true sportsman 🙏🏻🎾 X Game set and match! X vb

So proud of Romeo!! He looks so handsome in the @Burberry festive film.Thank you #christopherbailey x vb

Happy 13th birthday Romeo x My babies are getting so big!!! X vb

Brothers in arms 💙💙💙 my gorgeous boys

Wimbledon day with my little man.... 🎾

Chip stole Romeo's sunglasses! X #funatdisney x vb @Disneyland

My gorgeous boys enjoying the Angels tonight ⚾️⚾️⚾️

Fun night with my handsome boys @Burberry last night x vb

Happy anniversary, I love u so much x I'm so proud of our beautiful family x

My babies x love having my family with me x vb #NYFW #AW15

