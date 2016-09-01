See Birthday Boy Romeo Beckham's Sweetest Family Photos

Happy birthday, Romeo Beckham! The second eldest of the Beckham brood turns 15 today, and we can't help but swoon over David Beckham's adorable mini-me.

He may still be young, but little Romeo has been busy these last few years, already following in dad David and mum Victoria's modeling footsteps. At just 10 years old, he nabbed his first ad campaign with Burberry; in 2014, he joined forces with the British fashion house once more in its holiday campaign.

Judging by Victoria's Instagrams, he's inherited more than just his father's good looks: He's also got some of his athletic prowess. The teen has competed in the kids' division of the London marathon, and also has a knack for tennis and basketball.

The future looks bright for this young Beckham, and with his family's continued support, there's no telling what he can do. Keep scrolling to see Romeo's cutest photos, and watch even more in the video above. Happy birthday, Romeo!

Fun night out with my mum @victoriabeckham A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on Aug 29, 2017 at 8:12pm PDT

Hanging out in NYC @brooklynbeckham A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on Aug 29, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

Hanging out @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

Sorry dad for beating you 😂🎾 A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on Aug 14, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT

Happy birthday to the best sister in the world!!!!!!! I hope you have an amazing day . I love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on Jul 10, 2017 at 12:47am PDT

Country life @davidbeckham A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on May 13, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

Happy birthday to my bro @brooklynbeckham love u lots ❤❤ A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on Mar 4, 2017 at 2:27am PST

Fun day with the boys watching Angels V Yankees ⚾️🇺🇸 A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Aug 21, 2016 at 2:52pm PDT

Boys day out at Wimbledon ... Watched Roger the genius & now it's Andy's turn ... 🎾 come on Andy A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 6, 2016 at 9:13am PDT

Röméó A photo posted by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Jun 17, 2016 at 1:02pm PDT

Boys excited to meet the champ ⭐️ A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Apr 3, 2016 at 9:43pm PDT

Good morning Hollywood X Romeo loving some basketball!! My baby is getting so big!! I ❤️ U X 🙏🏻🇺🇸⛹🏼🏀 #proudmummy X vb A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Apr 6, 2016 at 8:22am PDT

Romeo is a true sportsman 🙏🏻🎾 X Game set and match! X vb A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Apr 8, 2016 at 8:27pm PDT

So proud of Romeo!! He looks so handsome in the @Burberry festive film.Thank you #christopherbailey x vb A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Nov 3, 2015 at 2:10pm PST

Happy 13th birthday Romeo x My babies are getting so big!!! X vb A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Sep 1, 2015 at 12:08pm PDT

Happy birthday baby boy. We r all so proud and love you so, so much. x 🇬🇧🎉🎈🎁💜💛💚💙 13 today!!!! X mummy A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Sep 1, 2015 at 12:03pm PDT

My little man turns 13 today .. Into his teens and still an Arsenal fan lol... Happy birthday beautiful boy ❤️⚽️❤️ A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Sep 1, 2015 at 9:32am PDT

Brothers in arms 💙💙💙 my gorgeous boys A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Aug 22, 2015 at 9:23pm PDT

Wimbledon day with my little man.... 🎾 A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 8, 2015 at 5:35am PDT

Chip stole Romeo's sunglasses! X #funatdisney x vb @Disneyland A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Aug 25, 2015 at 12:07pm PDT

My gorgeous boys enjoying the Angels tonight ⚾️⚾️⚾️ A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Aug 21, 2015 at 12:33am PDT

Fun night with my handsome boys @Burberry last night x vb A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Apr 17, 2015 at 11:53am PDT

Happy anniversary, I love u so much x I'm so proud of our beautiful family x A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 4, 2015 at 3:13am PDT