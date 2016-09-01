See Birthday Boy Romeo Beckham's Sweetest Family Photos

Happy birthday, Romeo Beckham! The second eldest of the Beckham brood turns 15 today, and we can't help but swoon over David Beckham's adorable mini-me.
He may still be young, but little Romeo has been busy these last few years, already following in dad David and mum Victoria's modeling footsteps. At just 10 years old, he nabbed his first ad campaign with Burberry; in 2014, he joined forces with the British fashion house once more in its holiday campaign.
Judging by Victoria's Instagrams, he's inherited more than just his father's good looks: He's also got some of his athletic prowess. The teen has competed in the kids' division of the London marathon, and also has a knack for tennis and basketball.
VIDEO: 10 of the Beckham's Cutest Family Photos
The future looks bright for this young Beckham, and with his family's continued support, there's no telling what he can do. Keep scrolling to see Romeo's cutest photos, and watch even more in the video above. Happy birthday, Romeo!
RELATED: Victoria Beckham and Her Son Romeo Twinned in Blue at the U.S. Open