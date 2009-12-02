Roland Mouret's Rainbow Dresses

We're loving Roland Mouret's new limited-edition collection of seven minidresses for Net-a-porter.com. Called RM by Roland Mouret Rainbow Project, the exclusive collection lives up to its name, featuring Mouret's signature sculptural designs in look-at-me hues like turquoise, fuchsia and orange. "This collection is... easy to wear and to take from daytime into cocktail hour," Mouret told WWD. The dresses go on sale today and prices range from $1,495 to $3,070.

Shop the RM by Roland Mouret Rainbow Project collection.

 Joyann King