Rodial's Lipstick-Balm Hybrids Just Might Give Your Go-To Color Some Competition

Famed skin care brand Rodial is branching out into color cosmetics and we're already obsessed with the lineup. The Glamstick lip balms in particular are doing heavy rotation in our makeup bags. Tinted lipstick-balm hybrids are nothing new to the market—just about every brand from Armani to Urban Decay include at least one in their range, but the 9-shade spread by Rodial merge sheer, buildable color with the good-for-you ingredients, resulting in a chic lip color that moonlights as a treatment. Each of the lip butters are infused with hyaluronic acid spheres, which fill in lines to impart a fuller appearance on contact, as the SPF 15 adds some protection against the sun's rays.

RELATED: Learn How to Do Your Makeup in Five Minutes Flat

Rodial's Glamsticks use a base of cocoa butter and contain ample amounts of vitamin E to soothe dry areas, and we're loving how the colors are translucent enough to be layered, though they look just as gorgeous worn solo. Pick up a tube right now for $28 at dermstore.com, and keep an eye out for the rest of the color cosmetics range—which includes sculpting powder, illuminator, and much more—launching in July.

PHOTOS: The Best Nude Lipsticks for Every Skin Tone