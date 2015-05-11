You'll Never Guess Which A-Lister Rodarte's Kate and Laura Mulleavy Will Direct in Their First Film

Sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy, the creative duo behind Los Angeles-based label Rodarte, are arguably among the most innovative and thoughtful designers working today. Since the brand’s inception in 2005, the two have designed noteworthy collections inspired by California iconography and nostalgia for their youth. Who can forget the gowns imprinted with Star Wars imagery from their fall 2014 show? Or the spring 2014 mermaid-esque frocks that made us all wish we were creatures of the sea.

Now, the sisters are using their lofty imaginations to pursue a different passion: filmmaking. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Mulleavys are officially making their directorial debut with Woodshock, starring red carpet favorite Kirsten Dunst. Though details are still under wraps, the movie sounds like it has breakthrough potential. Will the brand tease a trailer come NYFW in September? Our fingers are crossed.

