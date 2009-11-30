Rodarte For Target Countdown

Starting planning your purchases and plan of attack, because Rodarte's much-anticipated Go International collection for Target debuts in store and online in less than 3 weeks—December 20th! With $30 lace cardigans in bold colors like mustard yellow and lingerie-inspired tulle slip dresses for only $40, this collection is sure to be a sell-out. We can't wait to get our hands on the outfit-making leopard bow belt that for only $13 makes the perfect stocking stuffer! Just keep your camera handy as you might just rub elbows with fellow Rodarte fans, Reese Witherspoon and Emma Watson, perusing the racks at Target.

— Joyann King