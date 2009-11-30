Rodarte For Target Countdown

Nov 30, 2009

Starting planning your purchases and plan of attack, because Rodarte's much-anticipated Go International collection for Target debuts in store and online in less than 3 weeks—December 20th! With $30 lace cardigans in bold colors like mustard yellow and lingerie-inspired tulle slip dresses for only $40, this collection is sure to be a sell-out. We can't wait to get our hands on the outfit-making leopard bow belt that for only $13 makes the perfect stocking stuffer! Just keep your camera handy as you might just rub elbows with fellow Rodarte fans, Reese Witherspoon and Emma Watson, perusing the racks at Target.

Joyann King

