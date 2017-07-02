Rodarte Says Bonjour to Paris With Its New Spring Collection

Rodarte's romantic spring collection signals that the fashion house has comfortably found its footing in Paris.

On Sunday, the brand's designers and sisters, Kate and Laura Mulleavy, made their highly-anticipated Paris debut in the Cloître Port Royal gardens—their first collection since announcing "a resetting" from New York's ready-to-wear circuit to Paris's style scene.

"I think we had started to feel like we were part of a system that doesn't represent creativity anymore," Laura said in an interview with The New York Times about their decision to make the move across the Atlantic. "This was a chance to make it feel new again. It feels like win-win."

Kate agreed, citing the Parisian attitude of finding art in fashion as a major incentive: "Ultimately a process should fuel creativity, not hamper it. And that's another reason why we have come to Paris. France treats fashion as art; it just isn't like that in America. Just spending time in this city, being part of it, is a reminder that enjoying new experiences fuels your best ideas and designs. Your imagination can totally come alive."

And the sisters did not disappoint, as they dreamt up a whimsical collection that stayed true to Rodarte's core with the brand's trademark silhouettes, fun prints, and subtle hints of edge found throughout the fanciful designs.

While blush palettes and an abundance of ruffles reigned supreme, the Mulleavys also showcased a few crimson looks, as well as some tougher designs with studded leather jackets and low-rise pants—all while showing us that a crown of baby's breath is the romantic accessory we never knew we needed.