Rodarte Books Fashion Exhibit at MOCA

Museums love Rodarte! After a successful exhibition at New York's Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum in 2010, the label—designed by sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy—is getting another museum run at the Museum of Contemporary Art's Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles starting March 4th. The exhibit will include Rodarte's runway creations as well as the phenomenal custom costumes worn by Natalie Portman in Black Swan. So if you were wondering how those feathers look in person, you'll get your chance to find out this spring. The exhibition will run through June.

MORE:• Black Swan Costume Sketches• Natalie Portman's Black Swan Red-Carpet Looks