Laverne Cox, Victoria Justice, and More Bring Lots of Glamour to The Rocky Horror Picture Show Premiere

We're still shivering in anticipation for The Rocky Horror Picture Show remake to premiere on Fox on Oct. 31 (yes, that's Halloween!) but last night we got a peek of the full cast together, out of their costumes and looking amazing on the red carpet for the premiere of the TV movie.

Laverne Cox, who plays Dr. Frank-N-Furter, looked seriously stunned in a sparkling navy blue ball gown with long sleeves and a deep V-neckline. The Orange Is the New Black star paired the dress with a diamond cuff bracelet, diamond earrings, and a black clutch, wearing her ombré hair half-up, half-down, with plenty of volume at the top.

Victoria Justice, who is taking over Susan Sarandon's role as Janet, also brought out the sparkle in her ensemble, wearing a white shimmering mini dress featuring a V-neckline and long sleeves, paired with sequined ankle-strap Stuart Weitzman heels. Justice wore her long brown hair down in a center part, sporting a bold red lip and smoky eye makeup.

JB Lacroix/WireImage

Also turning heads on the red carpet was Christina Milian, in a cutout dress featuring a black skirt and white-and-black paneled bodice, which she complemented with sparkling heels and an embellished black clutch.

JB Lacroix/WireImage

The cast, including (from left to right) Staz Nair, Ryan McCartan, Victoria Justice, Laverne Cox, Reeve Carney, Christina Milian, Ivy Levan, and Ben Vereen, all posed together on the red carpet.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

We're counting down the days until Halloween!