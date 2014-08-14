RocksMyWorld: See the Prettiest Jewelry from Celebrity Instagrams

In this weekly feature, InStyle’s jewelry and watch editor Marion Fasel shares the inside scoop on the treasures that are on her radar. Look for it every Thursday on What’s Right Now, and follow Fasel on Instagram (@marionfasel) to see more gems that rock her world.

When Heidi Klum posted an Instagram of herself last night with eye-popping treasures and the jewelry designers Lorraine Schwartz (@lorraineschwartz) and Ofira (@ofirajewelz), who made them, part of her caption read "I want it all!” The image (below), which surely stopped anyone who saw it from swiping down their Insta feed to take a closer look, is one of several jewelry shots celebrities have been sharing lately with their millions of followers.

Courtesy Instagram/Heidi Klum

Beyoncé has posed in a few gold jewels with a bee motif in the last week (at top). The sexiest shot she captioned “Honey, Honey” has two necklaces. Queen B does not identify the pieces but we have found one. The piece with a single segment of a honeycomb is Alison Lou’s (@alisonloujewels) “Bee in The Trap” necklace of 14K gold black diamonds and yellow sapphire design with accents of yellow and black available on the new shopping app Spring.

Wenn; Courtesy Instagram/Lea Michele

Other stars are less mysterious than Beyonce showing close-ups of their favorite jewels and “@”-ing the designers who made them. Lea Michele known as @msleamichele did an Instagram in her “fav @jenmeyerjewelry necklace” on her way to brunch last weekend. The delicate classic Wishbone necklace from one of Hollywood’s favorite designers can be found at Barneys in New York.

Startraks photo; Courtesy Instagram/Rita Ora

Rita Ora has been flaunting a mass of Jennifer Fisher’s jewelry (@jfisherjewelry) on Instagram over the last couple of weeks. In one close-up she makes her—Boss, Epic, Badass, Mofo—message clear with the designers diamond and gold burnished cuffs available at jenniferfisher.com.

Getty Images; Courtesy Instagram/Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker—nominee for InStyle’s Social Media Rookie of the Year award—posted a sweet picture of a gift she received from Thea jewelry (@theajewelry) last week. The custom-made diamond bracelet is all about the actress twin daughters. You can make your own personalized piece on the designer’s website.

