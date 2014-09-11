RocksMyWorld: The Details on Tiffany & Co.'s Hot T Collection

In this weekly feature, InStyle’s jewelry and watch editor Marion Fasel shares the inside scoop on the treasures that are on her radar. Look for it every Thursday on What’s Right Now, and follow Fasel on Instagram (@marionfasel) to see more gems that rock her world.

Tiffany & Co. has something new in its blue box! The Tiffany T collection features the first letter of the American jeweler’s name in an array of bracelets, necklaces, earrings and rings. Francesca Amfitheatrof—Tiffany’s new design director who previously created jewelry for Chanel, Fendi, and Marni—conceived the instantly iconic jewels that have already been spotted on Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jessica Chastain, Gemma Arterton, and Rose Byrne among others. Amfitheatrof sat down with InStyle to tell us all about it.

What was the inspiration for the T collection your first collection for Tiffany?I wanted a starting point. This is very identifiable. It is a strong and contemporary collection—very New York like Tiffany. When you look at photographs of the city in the Machine Age and the skyline, there is always a bit of the memory of that city. Like the Alfred Stieglitz pictures of the Flatiron Building near Tiffany’s corporate office or Dorothea Lange’s pictures of the Chrysler Building.

The large silver shirt cuff (above) is one of the boldest pieces in the collection. What is the story behind the design?I love a button-down shirt. I find men’s items of clothing made as jewelry very sexy. So that was the starting point for the piece. As I was working on the collection, it became apparent that the T motif could function as the mechanism. There is a great click when it comes on. It is a graphic element that is quite architectural. I imagine a woman wearing two of them with a great evening dress or a great cocktail dress. You can have power cuffs during the daytime. It gives evening a twist.

There is an extraordinary variety in the collection from gold chain necklaces to delicate bracelets and rings. Why did you do so many different looks?I wanted it to reflect how women dress today. This is for women who buy jewelry themselves. There are a lot of scale changes in it. There is something for women who want something quite delicate or bold. I think nowadays we live in a global world. But we all kind of want to be living in New York because it is a cool city. New York women are free. The collection has the energy and freedom of a New York woman.

