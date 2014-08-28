RocksMyWorld: Beyoncé's Bold Baubles at the VMAs

In this weekly feature, InStyle’s jewelry and watch editor Marion Fasel shares the inside scoop on the treasures that are on her radar. Look for it every Thursday on What’s Right Now, and follow Fasel on Instagram (@marionfasel) to see more gems that rock her world.

Countless carats made their way down the red carpets on celebrities Sunday and Monday night at the VMAs and Emmys but no one turned up the shine as brightly as Beyoncé. The Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award winner dazzled in three jewelry looks all by Lorraine Schwartz. “She is my muse,” explained the New York designer who was reached by phone in Los Angeles where she moved her base of operations for the back-to-back awards to bejewel a long list of stars including Taylor Swift, Gwen Stefani, Kim Kardashian, Rita Ora, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Amy Poehler. The designer who has become a favorite of so many stars has worked closely with Beyoncé for more than a decade. “She really loves jewelry and makes it a part of her style statement,” says the Schwartz.

The first jewels Beyoncé put on for the VMAs red carpet Schwartz designed with the star in mind. They were a ginormous pair of earrings featuring huge pear-shape pieces of carved black jade surrounded by black and white diamonds. In a grand understatement, Schwartz said, “Beyoncé likes a big earring.” The epic shoulder dusters echoed the pattern of lace on Queen B’s Nicolas Jebran sequin gown to perfection. They also were part of what made the super star’s late appearance on the red carpet—after MTV’s televised arrivals ended—light up social media.

While mere mortals may have thought the rainbow-mosaic body suit custom made by Tom Ford for the 16-minute performance of hits was enough flash, Beyoncé added some real Lorraine Schwartz bling. “Beyonce’s doesn’t always wear jewelry on stage, but she wanted to on Sunday,” Schwartz says. Peeking out from under her flowing chestnut hair were 25-carat sapphire studs. On her index fingers she flaunted one 40-carat sapphire ring and a flawless 11-carat oval shape diamond.

For her finale posing for photographers in the press-room with her Moon Man after the VMAs Beyoncé glowed in more stunning Lorraine Schwartz jewels that coordinated with the burgundy color of her Zuhair Murad gown. They included long earrings in an S-shape covered in pink and champagne colored diamonds, a 12-carat champagne marquise shaped diamond and a 12-carat fancy grey diamond. “It was a privilege to be part of Beyoncé’s big night,” says the jewelry designer. “Beyoncé’s lights up the jewelry with her beauty and her beautiful spirit.”

