RocksMyWorld: All the Details on Sarah Jessica Parker’s New Signature Necklace

During the entire run of the Sex and the City series, Sarah Jessica Parker’s uber-chic Carrie Bradshaw rarely repeated an outfit. The jewels from her vast collection, however, routinely appeared on the show.

The “Carrie” gold necklace had its own running narrative. Mia & Lizzie was among many young jewelry designers whose careers Parker launched (she wore the brand's Diamond Horseshoe Pendant again and again). A big gold Bulgari watch appeared regularly on her wrist for two seasons. During this era, Parker had a similar jewelry rerun styling philosophy on the red carpet. She often sparkled in the same dazzling pair of diamond pendant earrings by Fred Leighton. All in all she demonstrated the versatility of fine jewelry unlike any celebrity had ever done before by making accessories as personal as can be.

Now the stylish actress, who just announced her new HBO series Divorce, is doing repeat jewelry performances again with rivière necklaces by Larkspur & Hawk. Translated from the French, the name of the historical style means river and describes the flow of gemstones around the neck. The silhouette forms the foundation of the romantic Larkspur & Hawk collection designed by founder Emily Satloff, who began her career as a curator at the New York Historical Society.

Enchanted by jewelry from the Georgian period, Satloff switched gears to become a vintage jewelry dealer and then finally a designer in 2008. She revived the 18th century lost colored foil techniques for her handcrafted pieces of gems set in gold washed silver or oxidized silver. The two Olivia Button rivière styles Parker has been wearing from the collection are made of oxidized sterling and white topaz with ballet foil (pictured above, $5,400; larkspurandhawk.com) and oxidized sterling and white topaz with azure foil (pictured below, $5,400; ylang23.com).

Even though the rivière has been considered evening wear in the past, Satloff says she intended her modern renditions to be worn around the clock. “We love the way Sarah Jessica Parker has been wearing the pieces during the day with jeans or at night with a cocktail dress,” says Satloff. “The way she mixes the jewels with vintage diamond necklaces is particularly amazing and completely appeals to my passion for jewelry from the past.”

