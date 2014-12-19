RocksMyWorld: 10 Golden Rings for Gifting or Receiving

In this weekly feature, InStyle’s jewelry and watch editor Marion Fasel shares the inside scoop on the treasures that are on her radar. Look for it every Thursday on What’s Right Now, and follow Fasel on Instagram (@marionfasel) to see more gems that rock her world.

Is there any better gift listed in the classic holiday song Twelve Days of Christmas than “five golden rings”? Not to this columnist. With this eternal gift idea in mind I decided to double the number from the old jingle and create a roundup of 10 great gold rings in a range of prices and styles to either give as a special gift or drop a hint fast and receive for the holidays.

To assemble the perfect selection, I did not go it alone. I consulted with Danielle Miele, founder of the popular Gem Gossip blog. Miele features rings frequently in her wildly popular section #ShowMeYourRings. She is also a contributor to the LoveGold website. The busy blogger shared all her ideas of gold rings for the holidays: read her thoughts and see our selection of gold rings below.

Why do you think gold rings make a great gift?Rings are very personal. Giving a ring as a holiday gift guarantees a special memory. You look at your rings throughout the day on your hands which is a constant reminder of the joyous moment when you received them.

You have hundreds of gold rings, but for someone who is just beginning their collection what style would you recommend?I would say stick with the classics—a nice signet ring or stackable band. Ten years from now when you've grown your collection along with your evolving tastes, you will still love and treasure those pieces.

What gold ring do you wear most often? Besides my engagement ring, I've been wearing my 30th birthday present, which is the Tiffany Open Atlas ring in 18k yellow gold. It is so comfortable.

Do you have any favorite contemporary gold rings you would recommend? I have a couple of rings from Elisa Solomon's beautiful collection. And I'm dying for a custom ring from L. Frank. I love her aesthetic.

1. Elisa Solomon Gold “Love” Band Ring with Rubies$670; elisasolomon.com

Courtesy of Elisa Solomon

2. Jennifer Meyer Gold Mini Wish Bone Ring$250; barneys.com

Courtesy of Barneys

3. Tiffany & Co. Atlas Open Ring$850; tiffany.com

Courtesy of Tiffany

4. David Yurman DY Pinky Ring in Gold$1,850; davidyurman.com

Courtesy of David Yurman

5. Cartier Juste un Clou Gold Ring$2,390; cartier.us

Vincent Wulveryck Cartier 2012

6. Gucci Horsebit Ring$3,100; gucci.com

Courtesy of Gucci

7. Spinelli Kilcollin Sonny Rose Gold and Diamond Ring$2,600; spinellikilcollin.com

Courtesy of Spinelli Kilcolli

8. EvaFehren Yellow Gold X Ring$1,925; twistonline.com

Courtesy of TwistOnline.com

9. LFrank Double Triangle Diamond and Gold Ring$9,900; lfrankjewelry.com

10. Cathy Waterman Gold Love Ring with Diamonds$5,240; ylang23.com

Courtesy of Ylang23.com

