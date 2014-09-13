Rock This Star-Approved Street Style Trend: Denim on Denim

Once upon a fashion era, doubling up on denim was a styling faux pas. (It was also unfortunately called the "Canadian tux.") In recent months though, our favorite street style stars have all embraced denim on denim, breathing new life into the casual look and elevating it with dressy add-ons.

Earlier this week, Olivia Munn perfected the casual undone tuck with a loose chambray shirt and light-wash cuffed skinnies, styling them with a leather Michael Kors drawstring bag and black-capped nude wedges. The day prior, Jessica Alba stepped out in a remarkably similar look and paired her relaxed pieces with a sharp black tote and optic white pumps. And a couple months ago, Miranda Kerr gave them her typical (read: enviable) supermodel flair, tucking in a medium-wash shirt into skinny jeans and accessorizing with a Birkin and killer leopard-print mules.

In all three cases, each surprisingly chose to pair their denim threads in similar washes or even a shade or two off. (Perhaps a cooler take on the matching set?) But if the sameness is bit too much for your taste, experiment with different fabric weights and rinses (dark with light as opposed to light with light). With that said, do denim from head to toe!

