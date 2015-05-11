Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Mother's Day Message to His Mom May Be the Sweetest Thing Ever

It's no secret that we here at InStyle love Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. From his hilarious Instagram captions to his killer Lip Sync Battle win, the Fast and the Furious star always manages to entertain us. Needless to say, we don't need any more reasons to obsess over the actor. Despite this, Johnson made us love him just a little bit more on Sunday, when he posted a heartfelt Mother's Day message to his mom on Instagram.

A photo posted by therock (@therock) on May 10, 2015 at 1:17pm PDT

RELATED: Watch The Rock Play Bambi on SNL

The photo (above), shows The Rock's mom, Ata, crying and blowing her nose on a private plane. "Cool Mother's Day story.. early am flight and I'm sittin' across from my mom when out of the blue she looks around the plane, then looks at me and says 'Son, I can't believe the life I have.. grandma and grandpa would be so proud.' I asked her, 'Are you happy ma?'. Just then the flight attendant placed my moms breakfast down on the table and my mom said to me, 'Am I happy?.. I used to worry about how I was going to buy groceries for us and now I just had my breakfast placed down in front of me'. She bursts into tears and says 'Yes, son I couldn't be happier'," he says in the caption.

RELATED: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Dances His Way to the First Lip Sync Battle Victory

"This is the woman who when I was 14yrs old we were evicted out of our apartment in Hawaii 'cause we couldn't afford the $180 per week rent. At this moment Im shaking my head and smiling quietly (as my mom blows her nose;) 'cause she just told me she's happy. And y'all know when our parents tell us they're happy, its so satisfying for us, 'cause it means we've done a good job for them as their kids. Happy Mother's Day to all the deserving amazing mamas out there. And Happy Mother's Day to my amazing mom who will no doubt kill me for posting this crying pic. #EnjoyBreakfastMom #GratefulTears #TryNotCryInTheEggs."

And it seems we're not the only ones who are loving this aw-worthy shot—the Instagram has over 760,000 likes.

RELATED: The 16 Best Hashtags Ever, Straight from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Instagram