Robin Wright Secretly Tied the Knot with a Fashion Industry Frenchman This Weekend: Report

'Tis apparently the season of the whirlwind engagement, but for some, it's also the perfect time for the low-profile wedding. A month after Michelle Williams set the trend by marrying Phil Elverum without anyone knowing, House of Cards actress Robin Wright followed suit by saying "I do" to her beau Clément Giraudet in secret.

Vogue Paris reports that Wright and Giraudet became husband and wife in an "ultra-secret" ceremony, with only their absolute closest friends present. A rep for Wright did not return InStyle's request for comment.

The classified nature of the wedding isn't exactly a shocker — Wright and Giraudet have kept things as private as celebrities can since they were first spotted together during Paris Fashion Week in 2017. Before Giraudet, Wright was married to Sean Penn from 1996 to 2010 and Dane Witherspoon from 1986 to 1988.

Giraudet is fashion brand Saint Laurent’s International VIP Relations Manager, so he's got the fashion connections to help Wright choose a showstopping wedding dress. Still no word on whether or not her gown was made by the brand, but Vogue Paris says it was bohemian and lace.

It's possible that the whole theme of the soirée was strictly '70s — in a video clip posted this weekend, Wright's daughter Dylan Penn posted a boho dance party with the caption "Weddin vibes," which very well could be from Wright's big day.

Leave it to Wright to throw a top secret wedding in style.