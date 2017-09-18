Robin Wright and Her 26-Year-Old Daughter Look Like Sisters in Coordinating Emmys Gowns

Robin Wright and Sean Penn’s daughter Dylan has always been gorgeous (with those genes, how could she not be?), but we didn’t realize how similar she looks to her powerhouse mama until last night when the House of Cards star brought the 26-year-old model as her date to the Emmys.

Wright, 51, showed off a new hairstyle on the red carpet, rocking a shoulder-grazing shag which she paired with an elegant strapless Mugler column gown covered in sequins.

Dylan stood by her oft-Emmy nominated mom in a gothic gown with a black lace overlay and gilded embellishments with her long blonde tresses tousled and flowing over her left shoulder.

The resemblance is seriously uncanny—there’s no doubt Dylan got her effortless glam and stage presence from her scene-stealing mother.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Robin and Sean—who split in 2007 after 11 years of marriage—have a second child, however, who clearly takes after his Oscar winner dad. Check out 24-year-old Hopper:

Fam ❤️ A post shared by DP (@dylanfpenn) on May 22, 2016 at 12:16am PDT

That’s one good-looking (and ultra-talented!) fam.