Robin Wright and Daughter Dylan Penn Hit the Beach in Bikinis

FameFlynet
Kelsey Glein
Jun 03, 2015 @ 3:00 pm

Talk about good genes. Robin Wright and her daughter Dylan Penn hit the beach together during a mother-daughter getaway in Mexico last week, and the duo looked amazing. For the outing, Wright, 49, opted for a blue bikini top, printed shorts, and a straw fedora, while Penn, 24, donned a black bikini top and striped shorts. Both topped off their beach-ready looks with aviator sunnies.

If we didn't know any better, we could've sworn that Wright and Penn were sisters. But they're far from the only stars who are showing off their enviable physiques in stylish two-pieces—check out more celebs rocking bikinis in our gallery now.

PHOTOS: See the Best Celebrity Bikinis Snaps

