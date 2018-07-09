Robin Wright Addresses Sexual Assault Allegations Against Kevin Spacey for the First Time

For the first time since multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and assault were leveled against House of Cards star Kevin Spacey in late October, the former TV president’s right hand woman, Robin Wright, is speaking out about the scandal.

Wright, who played Spacey’s wife and political confidante for five seasons on the Netflix series, told TODAY she was “surprised and ultimately saddened” by the allegations that led to the actor’s removal from the series.

Wright claims that she had no inclination of the damning reports to come, adding that she and Spacey shared a strictly professional relationship and wasn’t privy to any of the goings-on of his personal life.

“We were co-workers, really," she said. "We never socialized outside of work. Kevin and I knew each other between 'action' and 'cut,' and in between setups where we would giggle. I didn't know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is."

In Spacey’s absence, Wright will helm HoC, which is set to return for its sixth and final season later this year. When asked whether she believes Netflix made the right call in firing her longtime co-star, she explained, "I don't know how to comment on that. But I think at that time the shock was so intense all over the nation, for many reasons, many stories, many people, I think that everybody felt that it was respectful to back off."

Discussing her own experiences in the vein of the #MeToo movement, Wright told TODAY that “of course” she’s dealt with sexual harassment herself, “who hasn’t?”

“This is a bigger, broader issue, I think—which is seduction,” she continued. “I don't care who you are. It's about power, and once you overpower someone, that's person then becomes vulnerable. And this last year, I think, has shined a light in a new way to allow us to start a new conversation."

In October, actor Anthony Rapp came forward with allegations that Spacey had made sexual advances on him when he was only 14 years old. Spacey addressed the allegations on Twitter and also came out as gay at the time.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story,” he said. “I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

Following the news, Spacey was subsequently fired from House of Cards and entered a treatment facility in November. More people have accused the actor of harassment since Rapp opened up, and one case was handed over to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for review with another reportedly being investigated in London, according to TMZ.