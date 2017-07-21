We Miss You, Robin Williams: Remembering the Actor on His Birthday

It's hard to believe that it has been close to three years since Robin Williams left us. The actor, comedian, and all-around good guy would have turned 66 today.

Williams made generations of people laugh in iconic films such as Good Morning Vietnam, Aladdin, and Mrs. Doubtfire, and conquered dramatic roles in Good Will Hunting and Dead Poets Society. Even President Obama was affected by his passing last August, issuing the statement: "He gave his immeasurable talent freely and generously to those who needed it most—from our troops stationed abroad to the marginalized on our own streets."

Williams's tragic death proves that even the most seemingly light-hearted people around us can suffer from extreme depression and suicidal thoughts. (If you or anyone you know needs help, reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-272-TALK or suicidepreventionlifeline.org.)

We're remembering the Oscar-winning actor on his birthday with a look back at his life in photos. We miss you, Robin Williams.