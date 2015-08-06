Robin Thicke and Nicki Minaj Release a Hot New Single Together

Robin Thicke may or may not be engaged to his lady love, but he's definitely got a new single out. The singer took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to announce that he released the track "Back Together," featuring Nicki Minaj. "Not engaged, but I do propose that you check out my new track with my girl @NickiMinaj #BackTogether," Thicke tweeted, along with the link to listen to the hot song.

This is the second time the duo has collaborated together—they released the single "Shaking It 4 Daddy" back in 2009. Thicke's new album, Morning Sun, is due out later this year. Listen to the new track below:

