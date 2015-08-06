Robin Thicke and Nicki Minaj Release a Hot New Single Together

Frederick M. Brown/Getty; Jeffrey Mayer/Getty
Rita Kokshanian
Aug 06, 2015 @ 2:15 pm

Robin Thicke may or may not be engaged to his lady love, but he's definitely got a new single out. The singer took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to announce that he released the track "Back Together," featuring Nicki Minaj. "Not engaged, but I do propose that you check out my new track with my girl @NickiMinaj #BackTogether," Thicke tweeted, along with the link to listen to the hot song. 

This is the second time the duo has collaborated together—they released the single "Shaking It 4 Daddy" back in 2009. Thicke's new album, Morning Sun, is due out later this year. Listen to the new track below:

RELATED: Here's What Nicki Minaj Would Look Like as a Wax Figure

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!