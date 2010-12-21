Roberto Cavalli to Open More Clubs and Cafés

Roberto Cavalli's empire is growing! The Italian designer (shown with Rachel Bilson) announced plans today to open 15 new cafés and five clubs in cities around the world, including São Paulo, Shanghai, Istanbul, Beirut and Mumbai, WWD reports. The new locations are in addition to a Just Cavalli Club in Milan, two Cavalli Clubs in Florence and Dubai and three Cavalli Giacosa Cafés in Florence. So now when Bilson and other Cavalli-loving globetrotters like Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez travel, they'll have guaranteed stylish spots (designed with Cavalli's signature animal print, black quartz and Swarovski crystals) in which to party.

