Happy Birthday to the Great Robert Redford

Happy birthday to Robert Redford! More formally known as Charles Robert Redford Jr., the American actor, film director, producer, businessman, environmentalist, philanthropist—and the list goes on-and-on—turns 79 today.

Known as one of Hollywood’s greatest veteran actors, Redford starred in countless major motion pictures through the decades, and more recently he took a villainous turn as Alexander Pierce in Captain America: The Winter Solider. But Redford’s contributions to film span far beyond acting: He founded the Sundance Film Festival and received an Academy Award in 1981 for directing Ordinary People, the first film he ever directed. He also received an honorary Lifetime Achievement award in 2002. Next up for Redford the actor? He stars in A Walk in the Woods​, which opens next month, and Truth, with Cate Blanchett, which hits theaters this October.

In honor of his thriving career, life, and legacy, we’d like to wish Redford the happiest of birthdays.

