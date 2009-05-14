Robert Pattinson's Latest Obsession

The hunky Twilight vampire has been bitten by a sharp-toothed trend: On a recent photo shoot, the actor spotted a shark tooth necklace and asked where he could buy one. "We sent over some pieces, but we knew that Robert didn't wear much bling," says Finn Jewelry's Candace Pool, who tells us the designer of the incisor "freaked out when she heard how much he liked the necklace." Pattinson opted for the 18-carat gold charm on a leather cord—the same style owned by Brad Pitt.

Large Mako necklace, $975; finnjewelry.com for stores.