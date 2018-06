Brace yourselves, Twihards—Robert Pattinson cut his hair! The actor recently chopped several inches off of his signature tousled 'do, opting for a shorter look at Comic Con this week. The semi-buzz is for Pattinson’s role in the upcoming film Cosmopolis, People reports. Do you like the simpler style, or do you prefer Pattinson's Twilight-era longer locks? Cast your vote in the poll below!

