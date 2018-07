GQ UK has chosen its best-dressed man of the year: Robert Pattinson! The Twilight Saga star beat out David Beckham, Daniel Craig and Tom Ford for the top spot on the magazine's annual list—an impressive climb from his No. 39 rank last year. Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana describe Pattinson's style as "extremely elegant and inspiring, the true essence of a contemporary man." We couldn't agree more!