Robert Pattinson Wants to Remain a Man of Mystery

Robert Pattinson is one of the most mysterious men in Hollywood and he fully plans to stay that way.

In his September 2017 cover story for GQ, the Twilight actors reveals why he wants to stay far away from the spotlight. "I want to be misunderstood," Pattinson states. "People are always changing, and the more you put something down in print, people form opinions and they're constantly creating who they think you are ... I want to disappear into a role. If I could stay silent, I would."

After the release of the first Twilight film in 2008, both he and ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart were catapulted into stardom. And they've pretty much stayed there ever since, making it hard to maintain any sense of normalcy in their lives. But Pattinson confessed that he's found a way to dodge the paparazzi. "There are ways to disappear, like, fairly easily," he affirmed. "It just involves effort, and most people can't be bothered to put the effort in."

Pattinson doesn't take himself and his fame too seriously though, as he wrote a hilarious short film to go along with his GQ profile. Titled "Fear and Shame," the actor goes in search of a New York City hot dog while trying to avoid the cameras and screaming fans.

Fame is intense, but it's nice to see Pattinson finding some humor in it all. His new movie Good Time hits theaters Friday, Aug 11.