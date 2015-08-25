Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Olsen Are Receiving a Special Award

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Anna Webber/FilmMagic
Alexis Bennett
Aug 25, 2015 @ 2:15 pm

What do Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Olsen have in common? They're both receiving the Hollywood Rising Star award at the 41st Deauville American Film Festival. [The Hollywood Reporter]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. In celebration of the National Park Service's birthday, entry to all national parks is free today. Find out more free entrance days here. [Time]

2. The Suicide Squad cast surprises a little girl at her lemonade stand as she works to raise money for her brother who suffers from a rare disease. [Mashable]

3. Watch this father give an epic response to his son's choice to play with a doll. [People]

4. Almost 20 years have passed since Rent made its Broadway debut. In honor of the anniversary the hit musical will return to New York City. [Playbill]

5. Who says models don't have personalities? This modeling agency aims to put their individuality front and center. [WWD]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!