What Better Excuse to Admire Robert Pattinson's Best Hairstyles than in Honor of His 29th Birthday?

Robert Pattinson turns 29 today! As the Twilight actor celebrates his birthday—most likely with his lady love FKA Twigs by his side—we can’t help but look back at his career thus far. Since making his movie debut in 2004's Vanity Fair, and eventually taking on roles in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and the lead in the Twilight franchise, Pattinson has kept busy, in both his film and music careers.

Although acting chops and perseverance surely attribute to his success, Pattinson does have something else that has driven fans wild: his hair. From sporting an unruly mane to debuting a freshly shaved head, the Life actor and his tresses hold double the star power.

In honor of Pattinson's birthday, see 15 of his most standout hair moments.

PHOTOS: Robert Pattinson's Best Hairstyles