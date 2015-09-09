Robert Pattinson, Is That You? Check Out the Star's New Beard

He's somewhere under there... This week, Robert Pattinson was spotted with a much different look from that of the clean-shaven Edward we swooned over in his Twilight days, with a full-on beard. Perhaps as a parallel to the edgy style choices of his fiancée FKA Twigs, the actor has been pretty experimental with his grooming choices as of late—landing strip hairstyle, anyone? While his beard may suggest he's vying for the position of the fifth man in Mumford and Sons, the change actually comes for his role in The Lost City of Z, which he's currently filming in Belfast, Ireland. It certainly caused us to do a double-take, but let's be real, Pattinson stays looking fine, beard or no beard.

PHOTOS: See Robert Pattinson's Changing Looks