Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart Get Cozy, Lady Gaga Designs Headphones

LUNCHTIME LINKS!

1. Alicia Keys is joining the pack of celebrities-turned-designers with a new jewelry line, The Barber's Daughters, inspired by the power of positive vibesgroovy! [StyleList.com]

2. American Glamour seems like the perfect name for Badgley Mischka's new sparkly (and heavy on the red, white and blue) collection for HSNget a sneak peek here. [Glamour.com]

3. Cozy Couple Alert! New Moon stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were seen holding hands as they exited a plane in Paris. [People.com]

4. Uh-ohUngaro himself is calling their collaboration with Lindsay Lohan a disaster! [CocoPerez.com]

5. 'Tis the seasonJohn Galliano will design a Dior Christmas tree for London's Claridge's hotel, but forget popcorn and ornamentshe is envisioning a sparkling white tropical tree! [WWD.com]

6. Lady Gaga has her own line of headphones, Heartbeats by Lady Gaga, complete with jeweled earpiecescool! [PeopleStyleWatch.com]