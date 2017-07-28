Robert Pattinson Was Almost Fired from Twilight for This Crazy Reason

It’s hard to imagine anyone other than Robert Pattinson in the role of Edward Cullen, but according to the Twilight star, he was almost fired from the franchise midway through filming over some creative differences between himself and the producers.

"Twilight is known to be this very emo thing," Pattinson told Howard Stern in an interview on Wednesday. "I thought it was very, very serious. I always just kind of thought—at the time I was like, 21—if you're going into a relationship with someone, the way to make it really intense is if you can barely talk to each other, you can barely touch each other, it's incredibly serious all the time. I mean it's kind of what teenage relationships are, and that's sort of what makes it feel like that. But everyone kind of wanted it to be, like, 'No, they should just be, like, happy and having fun. That's what people want. And that's the kind of teen romance thing.'"

twilight/facebook

In fact, the differences in opinion ran so deep that Pattinson was threatened with the prospect of losing his job. "I remember the producers giving me a copy of the book with every single instance where my character smiled and stuff, they highlighted everything," he said. "I got a different color highlighter and highlighted all the times where he frowned."

VIDEO: Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs' Cutest Couple Moments

But after a bit of resistance, Pattinson came around—once he realized losing his job was a real possibility. "They [the agents] flew up and were like, 'You have to do the opposite of what you're doing now or you're going to get fired today,’” he said. "I didn't [hold my ground]. I literally came back after lunch and I was like 'HI!!'" Pattinson joked. "'I want to keep my job!'"

The actor admits that his original take on Edward might have been a little too brooding to begin with. "I was probably going a little bit too miserable, so there was some kind of compromise made."

RELATED: Robert Pattinson Says He and FKA Twins Are "Kind of" Engaged

Fair enough.