Robert Pattinson Accidentally Spent Fake Money He Got From a Film Set IRL 

In a recent behind-the-scenes interview with Vulture, Good Time co-directors Josh and Benny Safdie recounted how former vampire Robert Pattinson became all too familiar with the pitfalls of method acting, and may have inadvertently committed a federal crime along the way.

"He was so obsessed with being the character all the time that he would go on walks on breaks in the costume and he came to me and said, 'I think I committed a federal crime. I'm pretty sure I spent a few hundred dollars of that counterfeit money,'" Josh recalled to Vulture.

"It literally looked like real money," Ben added.

"It was so realistic!" said Josh. "Our props guy was really, really, really obsessive about making sure it looked up to our standards." Somebody get that guy a raise!

Pattinson, 31, stars in Good Time as a small-time crook named Connie from Queens, who tries to get his brother out of prison. But, according to Vulture, "each attempt by Connie makes matters worse."

Worse than accidentally spending hundreds of dollars of fake money? You'll have to find out for yourself. Catch Good Time in theaters now.