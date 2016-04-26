Iron Man Robert Downey Jr. Poses with Young Fans at a Children’s Hospital

Iron Man has one big heart! Captain America: Civil War star Robert Downey Jr. stopped by the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London this morning and met with some young fans, People reports.

Among the lucky few was 7-year-old Ethan Miller, who suffers from the rare blood disease ITP and type 1 diabetes. Ethan donned his favorite Avengers' signature red suit as he took pictures with Downey in fierce matching poses (above).

The actor also posed with an adorable baby Batman, a Disney-loving cutie, and a sweet young boy in a "Central Park" tee.

PA Images/Sipa USA

Downey is no stranger to a good deed: He recently posed with U.S. Marines while on a press tour to Berlin, and last year he dressed up as Tiger to invite a young fan suffering from cystic fibrosis to the LA premiere of Captain America: Civil War.

His character may be made of metal, but this actor is a softie at heart.