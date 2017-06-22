Robert Downey Jr.'s Lunch Break Photo with His Avengers' "Bros" Is All Kinds of Epic

Robert Downey Jr. proves that the "bros" of Avengers are ready to make magic IRL, with an epic lunch break shot that's giving us some serious crew envy.

On Wednesday, the Iron Man star took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Avengers: Infinity War, where he and co-stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo, and Benedict Wong can be seen sharing a bite to eat. And the way the inseparable foursome somehow manage to incorporate a can of La Croix, a hot sauce bottle, and a scattering of utensils into the squad portrait ever so flawlessly has to be seen to be believed.

"Forks, tongs, cans + bottles + a Wong... Help us," the actor captioned the epic Twitter post, which depicts the group sitting on one end of the table, enjoying their meal. "#Healthenet #afeastoffriends #AvengersInfinityWar #beardbros #sciencebros #benedictsquared," he concluded.

One of our favorite looks from the shot has to be Cumberbatch's on-point duck face, which he models to perfection with pouty lips and a bottle of hot sauce in hand. Seated next to him, Downey Jr. tilts his head back to advertise a can of La Croix, while Ruffalo and Wong look ready to dig into a salad with a fork and serving utensils in position.

RELATED: 9 of Robert Downey Jr.'s Funniest Social Media Moments

While Avengers: Infinity War doesn't come out until next year, this legendary snap has us even more excited for the popular franchise's newest addition!