Robe Lowe's Son Just Roasted Him on Instagram

Kids are supposed to say the darndest things, but thanks to the internet and Instagram account CommentsbyCelebs, kids post the darndest things. Rob Lowe found out firsthand when his son, John Owen, criticized the composition in one of his posts.

"Of all my roles, none compares to Shaggy," Lowe wrote on his Instagram alongside a throwback photo from an SNL gig back in 2000. The photo seems fine, but John Owen seemed to think it could have been better. Thanks to CommentsbyCelebs, fans saw that the cropping could have been improved. And according to John, it's the next thing on the list for him to teach his dear old dad.

"We will work on ur cropping in my next Instagram lesson with you," John Owen wrote.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Fans familiar with the masterful docu-series The Lowe Files will recognize this sort of playful banter between Lowe and John Owen. During the series, there were plenty of jabs at Lowe's lack of knowledge in regards to tech and a few times he pointed out that his kids were maybe too caught up in their digital lives. After this post, however, it's clear that papa Lowe's getting schooled. Judging from John Owen's feed, dad's in good hands.