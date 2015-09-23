Gisele Bündchen’s Makeup Artist Now Makes Non-Toxic Nail Polish

Long before Taylor Swift best-friended half of the Victoria’s Secret squad, there was another Swift palling around with all the models: Rose-Marie, the go-to makeup artist for Gisele Bündchen, Miranda Kerr, and roughly another dozen of the most beautiful women in the world.

Rose-Marie Swift​ made over the green beauty industry when she launched her petrochemical- (and gluten- and cruelty- and GMO- and animal byproducts- ) free RMS Beauty line in 2008. Her mineral color-based formulas weren’t chalky and inelegant; they were intuitive, easy to apply, and looked as chic and beautiful in the pan as they did on skin.

Now she’s making over what’s traditionally one of the most chemical-laden categories of all: nail polish. Inspired by her best-sellers—including the vampy, oxblood lip2cheek shade Diabolique ($36; rmsbeauty.com) and the purpley-brownish-goldish eye polish hue Magnetic ($28; rmsbeauty.com)—her new lacquer collection ($15 each; rmsbeauty.com) is five-free, i.e., made without any potential carcinogens including formaldehyde, toluene, dibutyl phthalate, formaldehyde resin, or camphor.

All of the shades are gorgeous, shiny and pigmented, but we're betting Luminizer—a nail version of her InStyle Best Beauty Buy Living Luminizer ($38; rmsbeauty.com)—will be backordered at any minute. It looks amazing as a dimension-adding topcoat, but looks even better on its own. Not unlike a little highlighter on the cheekbones, having this sheer pearlescent color on your nails will make you feel a little more put-together, and a little more prepared to face the world (even if you haven't washed your hair in four days).

