Southpaw's Rita Ora's 10 Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

Sometimes it's hard to keep up with Rita Ora. The 24-year-old star handles the Hollywood balancing act like a pro, consistently churning out great music, all while designing a sportswear collection for Adidas and landing buzzy supporting roles in films like Fifty Shades of Grey and now, Southpaw (out Friday). Since she burst on to the pop scene in 2012 with the single "How We Do (Party)," she has also become one to watch on the red carpet, bringing her cheeky joie de vivre to everything she wears, from a leather Tommy Hilfiger poncho (pictured, left) to a sexy sequined Emilio Pucci gown (pictured, middle).

"Rita is a wild card when it comes to fashion and that's what makes it fun," says her stylist of four years, Jason Rembert. "She gravitates to pieces that fit her personality, which is quirky and young." Whatever look the two settle on, it's Ora's flair for the dramatic that brings it to life. "She embodies anything I put on her, from Old Hollywood glamour to sporty-chic," he says. "She is actually a really big tomboy at heart!"

Ora is also never one to back down from bright colors (hence the perma-red lips) and Rembert says that yellow is her current fave. "It works for her because it's different and unexpected," he says. "When Rita wore the canary yellow Zac Posen gown to the 2014 American Music Awards (pictured, right), she hoped that no one else would show up in the color. I told her that she would be the only person brave enough to wear it on the carpet! And for me, that's why she is a dream client."

