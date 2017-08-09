The Glamour Was on High at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Party

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty
Faith Cummings
Aug 09, 2017 @ 8:45 am

Hollywood's young actors and actresses are forces to be reckoned with, producing their own shows, gaining multi-hyphenate entertainment statuses, winning Oscars—these 20-somethings are no joke. And, on top of it all, they also wear impeccable couture and impossibly chic designs with ease, as if they've been doing it for decades.

VIDEO: 10 of the Best Zendaya Instagrams

On Tuesday, a slew of these youthfully stylish entertainers celebrated their achievements at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Party, which commemorated Zendaya, Chloë Grace Moretz, and John Boyega's recent covers for the glossy. Zendaya never disappoints in the style department, thus she went bold in a Vivetta degradé embellished suit, while Moretz was the belle of the ball in a black Marchesa gown. Rita Ora was pared-down in a black bustier and matching trousers, and Ariel Winter demonstrated the power of the LBD. 

Below, our favorite style moments from the party.

1 of 10 VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Zendaya

Advertisement
2 of 10 Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Chloë Grace Moretz

3 of 10 Frazer Harrison.Getty

Charli XCX

Advertisement
4 of 10 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Ariel Winter

Advertisement
5 of 10 Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Ashton Sanders

Advertisement
6 of 10 Gilbert Flores/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Rita Ora

Advertisement
7 of 10 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Yara Shahidi

Advertisement
8 of 10 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Gabby Douglas

Advertisement
9 of 10 VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Skai Jackson

Advertisement
10 of 10 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Normani Kordei

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!