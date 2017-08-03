Rita Ora Found the Sexiest Red-Orange Bikini for Her Jamaican Vacation

Who doesn’t love a little R&R?

Rita Ora has spent the past week on holiday in Jamaica, where she hasn’t shied away offering glimpses at what she likes to do when she isn’t hosting TV shows or dropping new music videos. Apparently, it’s the simple things that made her happy.

Recently, she sipped on coconuts, posed on top of a boat in a silver bikini, and flaunted her crazy-fit bod in a two-piece featuring the colors of the Jamaican flag. But sometimes, you’ve gotta go for the boldest move imaginable, which is precisely what she did Wednesday.

Ora first shared a photograph of the idyllic-looking ocean in the background. The water looks calm, and she appears to be surrounded by lush greenery surrounding a staircase. It’s her red-orange bikini, though, that’s raking in hundreds of thousands of likes.

A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Aug 2, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

Additionally, the singer-songwriter-actress flaunted a dangling body chain as she prepared to take a dip in a cave-like pool at the Rockhouse Hotel, the location that's tagged in her images.

A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Aug 2, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

Of course, she did it for the 'gram, and also posted a video of herself and some girlfriends as they dive into water.

A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Aug 2, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

Summer 2017 forever, baby.