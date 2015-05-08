Is Rita Ora the Next Major Celeb Fashion Designer?

She's already a chart-topping pop singer and buzzy actress (oh, Fifty Shades of Grey), but Rita Ora has another dream that just might be her best yet. "I've had a love for fashion design ever since I was young," says Ora, who has been creating collections for Adidas Originals since 2014. "Working with their team has been an eye-opening experience for me. It's been fun to go into meetings with all of these crazy ideas and create something that didn't exist before."

Ora's latest collection, which dropped last week on adidas.com, features cool street-style separates that have meaning for the star. "The dragon print is inspired by my love of travel," says British-born Ora. "I've combined Asian influences with American-style basketball cuts. It represents two cultures that I've been able to explore more in depth recently."

Graphic black-and-white pieces speak to different side of her personality. "They are more meditative and serious," says Ora. "The print looks like smoke burning from incense, so it was more about a body-mind-soul connection and taking a moment for reflection."

Adidas is a good fit for Ora, who says she's a tomboy at heart. "I love getting dressed up in a beautiful gown, but I've always been interested in designing pieces that have more of a flexibility to make it your own. My favorite thing to do is scroll through Instagram and see people of all ages, across the globe, wearing my pieces in their own way."

So will we see Ora follow in the steps of fellow artists Victoria Beckham and Gwen Stefani and create her own fashion brand? "I'm still focusing on my music, but if the right opportunity came along, I would love to explore it," she says. Fingers crossed!

