Miley Cyrus and Rita Ora's New Looks Prove the Rainbow Hair Trend Isn't Going Anywhere

Talk about a rainbow connection. Just when we thought summer's wave of day-glo hair looks would start tapering off as the season began to reach its final weeks, Miley Cyrus and Rita Ora are giving the trend its second wind with their latest styles. Perhaps in preparation for her role as host of this year's MTV Video Music Awards, Miley Cyrus experimented with faux rainbow dreadlocks, and if her Instagram feed in any indicator, she has a lot of hair changes in store for the big event. In addition to the above look, the star posted shots of a lengthy green wig that featured baby bangs, and Britney-esque pigtails, complete with feather scrunchies.

Ora, on the other hand, gave her formerly-platinum strands a pink and purple ombre effect with a few well-placed shades of hair chalk. "Rita loves to be blonde, so I kept the roots color-free and worked two colors through her mid-lengths and ends," says her hairstylist Chris Appleton, who used a mixture of the Fudge Urban Hair Chalk in Festival Pink and Pumped-Up Purple ($10 each; fudgeurban.com for locations) to achieve the look. "First, I used the pink, then feathered that into the purple on the ends. I call this technique the 3D blend—3 colors that give a multi-dimensional effect and lift the hair." Between Ora, Cyrus, and the styles worn by Britney Spears, Zayn Malik, Kelly Ripa, Taraji P. Henson, and Georgia May Jagger among many others, we figure the entire ROYGBIV spectrum has pretty much been covered at this point.

