Rita Ora Loves Perfume So Much, She Wears It in Her Hair

Rita Ora is no stranger to pushing the proverbial style envelope. It seems like every time we encounter the British chanteuse, she's demonstrating a different look, whether it be a multi-colored Mohawk, an ombre ponytail reminiscent of My Little Pony, or a Spongebob Squarepants jumpsuit (courtesy of one Mr. Jeremy Scott, for whom she walked in Moschino’s fall/winter 2014 show). So it comes as no surprise that the 23-year-old's out-of-the-box approach to beauty and fashion also applies to her primping process behind the seams.

At the launch event for DKNY’s new MYNY perfume (a campaign which Ora is fronting), the singer revealed that she always makes sure to wear a fragrance onstage, as a good luck measure to ensure a smooth performance. Her spritzing technique, naturally, is no holds barred. "I do the whole head, as well as my neck and hands," she told InStyle.com. "Then I wave my hair all around. I know people don't smell it, but it makes me feel better."

Courtesy Photo

Ora's go-to, of course, is the New York label's just-released new scent, which contains notes of vanilla, raspberry, and patchouli, with unexpected hints of wood and oak. "There are scents you would never imagine in there," she said. For someone so inherently experimental, making the foray into beauty was a natural step. And with her own line of Rimmel nail polishes, as well as a new campaign for Roberto Cavalli, could a fashion line be so far off? Here's hoping.

Pick up DKNY's MYNY fragrance at dkny.com (prices start at $24).

