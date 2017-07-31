Rita Ora Is on a Glorious Bikini Tour of Jamaica

Rita Ora is living her best bikini-clad life in Jamaica right now.

The British singer made us jealous beyond belief this week when she began 'gramming from the sunny sands of Jamaica in a teeny tiny red Tezenis bikini top (and sparing no underboob in the process).

hawt saowce 🇯🇲 A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Jul 28, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

“Can’t really swim,” she captioned a photo of herself in a crocheted Rasta-inspired string bikini and a thin gold body chain, showing off her curves while perched on a mound of rocks by the shore.

Can't really swim 🇯🇲 A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Jul 29, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

In Ora’s most recent vacation snap, the 26-year-old put her bold red lip on display. The singer, lips parted in a fish gape-esque pose, sips from a coconut while staring at the camera, clad in a silky red slip dress, her tousled blonde strands looking perfectly beach-ready.

🌴 A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Jul 31, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

Take us with you, Rita!