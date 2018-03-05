Rita Moreno's Oscar Dress Is the EXACT One She Wore to the 1962 Academy Awards

If Rita Moreno’s 2018 Oscars dress looks familiar, it’s because she actually wore the stunning ball gown to the same event 56 years earlier. The EGOT winner first donned the black printed dress to the 1962 Oscars, when she took home the award for best supporting actress for her role in West Side Story.

“This is the gown that I wore in 1962 when I won my Oscar,” she told ABC on the red carpet. “This was made in the Philippines,” she explained of the black ball gown with an ornate printed skirt.

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty

The 86-year-old actress—who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony during her illustrious career—said she wasn’t expecting to win an Oscar in 1962, but flew back from the Philippines just in case. “I had no idea that I was going to win,” she told E!.

Bettmann/Getty

In fact, Moreno was so caught off guard that she did NOT have a speech planned, and she was responsible for one of the shortest acceptance speeches in Oscars history, clocking in at around 15 seconds.

“It was, ‘I don’t believe it,’ I’m holding it,” she explained of her exceptionally short speech with her Oscar in hand. “Good lord. I leave you with that.’ I did not expect to win. I thought Judy Garland would.”

“I would like to add about 40 different things. Mostly I wish I had accepted on behalf of my people. That would have been so wonderful. But I swear it was so unexpected.”