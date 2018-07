Great fashion minds think alike! Pop stars and good friends Rihanna and Katy Perry were both spotted wearing H&M's strong-shouldered knit dress only a day apart! Rihanna dressed hers down with combat boots and a Louis Vuitton fanny pack—perfect for a hands-free night out!—while Perry dressed hers up for dinner with over-the-knee boots, a wide belt and a gold metallic tote.

— Joyann King