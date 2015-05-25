Hollywood Reacts to Comedian Anne Meara's Death

Way before Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect, actress and comedian Anne Meara was making audiences laugh with her ribald sense of humor and her effortless timing. The bold redhead also expanded her repertoire in later years with stints on King of Queens, Sex and the City and Oz. Survived by her husband and partner Jerry Stiller and her son Ben Stiller (comedic talent obviously runs in the family), Meara passed away on Saturday in Manhattan, The New York Times reports. She was 85.

Thank you so much for all the kind words about Anne. All of us in our family feel so lucky to have had her in our lives. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 25, 2015

The world lost a great one. Anne Meara, thank you for always being so hilarious & so much fun to go swimming with. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZIJMHDOXWH — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) May 24, 2015

I adored #annemeara saw #stiller@meara open for diahann Carroll at the Sands Hotel in Vegas funny cutting edge ahead… http://t.co/S7HOmG9RoA — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) May 24, 2015

RIP Anne Meara of comedy team 'Stiller & Meara' dies - http://t.co/ZEACBaqEc0 http://t.co/4xLjdMh1FB — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 25, 2015

I did 2 films with Anne Meara, a lovely, gracious & Funny Lady. We lost one of the Good Ones! RIP Ms Anne. — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) May 25, 2015

Aww man....RIP to a national treasure Anne Meara. She was timelessly funny. — josh groban (@joshgroban) May 24, 2015

So sad to hear about the loss of Anne Meara. I always loved her in everything she did. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) May 25, 2015

I had the honor of meeting Anne Meara a few times. It was a life highlight. RIP pic.twitter.com/eVDlHhvmFJ — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) May 25, 2015

with a heavy heart - she was so real http://t.co/nvpL3j1plW pic.twitter.com/FkT7t7wKjA — Rosie (@Rosie) May 24, 2015

Rest In Peace Anne Meara. Thank you for the laughs on and off the screen of The king Of Queens Your… https://t.co/RXvIAHe9Nn — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) May 24, 2015

Hollywood immmediately took to Twitter to react to the news, some calling Meara a national treasure. Son Ben sent out an especially heartfelt tweet.

