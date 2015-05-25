Hollywood Reacts to Comedian Anne Meara's Death

Bee Shapiro
May 25, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Way before Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect, actress and comedian Anne Meara was making audiences laugh with her ribald sense of humor and her effortless timing. The bold redhead also expanded her repertoire in later years with stints on King of QueensSex and the City and Oz. Survived by her husband and partner Jerry Stiller and her son Ben Stiller (comedic talent obviously runs in the family), Meara passed away on Saturday in Manhattan, The New York Times reports. She was 85.

Hollywood immmediately took to Twitter to react to the news, some calling Meara a national treasure. Son Ben sent out an especially heartfelt tweet.  

 

